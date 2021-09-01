Lake Dallas, Corinth police trial merger begins

The trial merger of the Corinth and Lake Dallas police departments began at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

During the one-year trial, officers from each jurisdiction will answer calls and take enforcement action in both cities, according to a news release from the Corinth Police Department. The move aims to increase efficiency, improve services and expand police response capabilities.

Lake Dallas Police Chief Daniel Carolla retired in May, and instead of hiring a replacement, the two cities are trying out this merger with Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner serving as Lake Dallas’ interim police chief.

“The personnel of both agencies are excited about the experiment and are focused on making it work well for everyone concerned,” Garner said.

During the trial period, each department will maintain its own identity, meaning that badges, shoulder patches and police vehicle markings will not change. If the elected officials of each city are satisfied with the results of the trial union, then they may move forward with a more permanent merger. The written agreement between the two cities allows either to cancel the trial arrangement with 60 days’ notice to the other, according to CPD. If both communities are happy with the change, after a year or so the departments would meld into one with a brand new name. It would be at that point that patrol car markings, uniform shoulder patches and badges could be expected to change.