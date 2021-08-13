Friday, August 13, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village proposes same tax rate since 2018

By Mark Smith
0
2
Highland Village City Hall. Photo by Bill Castleman

This week, the Highland Village City Council set a public hearing for Sept. 14 for the proposed tax rate for Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The tax rate is proposed to remain the same at $0.56302, according to a city news release. The city is able to maintain the same tax rate by using funds from the unused increment rate from the current fiscal year. The unused increment rate is the difference between the adopted tax rate and the voter-approved rate and can be banked each year for three years and is available to add to the voter-approved rate.

The 2020-2021 fiscal year adopted rate is $0.016 lower than the voter- approved rate, which provides the unused increment rate. For the 2021-2022 fiscal year, $.00698 of the $0.016 unused increment rate will be added to the tax rate. The city has maintained the same tax rate, $0.56302, since 2018.

Previous articleDenton City Council implements mask mandate
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.