Wrong-way driver killed in I-35E crash in Lewisville

A man died early Sunday morning in a head-on crash on I-35E in Lewisville, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a green Toyota sedan driving north in the southbound lanes of I-35E, according to the news release. By the time police arrived, they found six vehicles involved in a major crash near the FM 407 interchange.

The wrong-way driver had struck another vehicle head-on, according to police, and then four other vehicles became entangled in the crash. The wring-way driver died on impact, and the driver he hit head-on survived, though they suffered severe injuries.

There was a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the wrong-way driver’s car, but intoxication has not been confirmed as a contributing factor, as of Monday, according to Lewisville police. The wrong-way driver, a 40-year-old man, had a Mexico driver’s license, according to police. His identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Monday afternoon.