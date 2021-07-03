Former Guyer teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship

Jeana Wesson, a former Guyer High School teacher, pleaded guilty last month to having an improper relationship with a student, according to court records.

The investigation into Wesson began after the Denton Police Department learned of a relationship between Wesson and 17-year-old male Guyer student in 2017. In December 2018, the student told police that Wesson, a chemistry teacher, exchanged inappropriate photos and videos with him and performed a sexual act with him in her classroom, according to Denton PD.

Police executed a search warrant and interviewed Wesson before obtaining an arrest warrant for Wesson, who turned herself in to police in February 2019. She was placed on administrative leave by Denton ISD, then resigned the next month. She avoided disciplinary action from the State Board of Educator Certification by surrendering her teaching licenses, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Wesson was sentenced to 10 years of deferred probation and a $1,000 fine.