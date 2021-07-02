Card skimmer found at Denton gas pump

A credit card skimming device was found at a gas pump in south Denton, according to the Denton Police Department.

Investigators have not determined when the device was placed at the pump at 7-Eleven, 1610 Teasley Lane, but if you used your debit or credit card at a pump there as recently as June 25, Denton PD recommends reviewing your card statements for any suspicious or unauthorized charges.

Denton PD provided the following tips for when using a gas pump or ATM: