Edmondson: Happy 245th Birthday, America!

As we celebrate this Independence Day, let us take time to reflect on the sacrifices our Founders made in 1776 when they proclaimed independence from England with the signing of the Declaration of Independence some 245 years ago.

Though most of the 56 signatories from the Second Continental Congress would meet to sign the historic document in August of 1776, two individuals – John Hancock and Charles Thomson – signed it on July 4th, 1776.

And, thus the 13 United States of America would unanimously set in motion a new government for one people that would grow to include 50 states, a federal district, five major unincorporated territories and 326 Native American reservations in the ensuing years. The federal holiday was established by Congress in 1870; it became a paid holiday in 1941.

Covering an estimated 3.8 million square miles, the United States of America is among the largest countries in the world and serves as a beacon of light to people across the planet.

The preamble written so many years ago still rings as true now as it did then: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

As you plan family gatherings, outdoor barbecues and other commemorative events, remember that fireworks are legal in unincorporated areas of Denton County only. Fireworks within town and city limits are restricted so be sure to check with your local government to make sure you are in compliance.

And, as always, please be sure to practice safety measures when using fireworks.