Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Scam targeting Flower Mound residents

By Mark Smith
0
2

This letter, sent to many Flower Mound residents, is a scam. Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

The Flower Mound Police Department on Tuesday warned residents of a new scam that is trying to get Flower Mound residents to send money to a fake organization supporting law enforcement.

Several Flower Mound residents have received a letter soliciting donations in support of law enforcement. The letter is titled “Flower Mound Area Community Alert” and claims to be from the National Police Association. It purports to be collecting donations for police departments because of “the 2020 riots” and cops not being allowed to do their jobs.

This is a scam, according to FMPD, which urged residents to share the information with other local residents, especially elderly people.

Previous articleNew Denton County plaque honors custodian from over 100 years ago
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.