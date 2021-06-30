Scam targeting Flower Mound residents

The Flower Mound Police Department on Tuesday warned residents of a new scam that is trying to get Flower Mound residents to send money to a fake organization supporting law enforcement.

Several Flower Mound residents have received a letter soliciting donations in support of law enforcement. The letter is titled “Flower Mound Area Community Alert” and claims to be from the National Police Association. It purports to be collecting donations for police departments because of “the 2020 riots” and cops not being allowed to do their jobs.

This is a scam, according to FMPD, which urged residents to share the information with other local residents, especially elderly people.