Highland Village to spray for mosquitoes

This week, one trap in the Castlewood area tested positive for West Nile virus, so Highland Village will spray for mosquitoes in that part of the city on June 12, 13 and 14.

City crews will spray in the morning hours and will concentrate spraying efforts on the creeks, drainage culverts and wooded wet areas.

The West Nile virus (WNV) is carried by only one species of the 85 known species of mosquito of Texas, the Culex Quinquefasciatus and it’s only the female that has the ability to transfer the WNV to a human host.

The city has a weekly mosquito testing program that spans from May through the end of October, when traps are deployed, samples collected and are tested for West Nile.

City crews are currently treating standing water in culverts, creeks, wooded areas and greenbelts throughout the city.

Officials urge residents that now is the time to ensure there is no standing water around their property. Check French drains, empty out water from plant trays, pet water bowls, anywhere you see standing water. The BTI “dunks” can be purchased at most local hardware stores to place in areas of standing water around your home that can’t be removed.

The City of Highland Village reminds residents to take the proper precautions to reduce their risk of getting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus by remembering the four D’s: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn.