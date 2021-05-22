Early voting in Flower Mound mayoral runoff begins Monday

Early voting begins Monday in the runoff election for Flower Mound mayor.

Current mayor Steve Dixon chose to not seek reelection, and five candidates filed to succeed him. To win, a candidate needs more than half the vote, which was unlikely with five people on the ballot. France came in first with about 41% of the vote in the May 1 General Election, and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, they head to a runoff.

Early voting starts Monday and runs through June 1 at the Flower Mound Senior Center and several other locations in Denton County. On Election Day, June 5, voters will cast their ballots at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.

Tarrant County residents can vote at the The REC of Grapevine, 1175 Municipal Way, Grapevine.

Find more voting information here.