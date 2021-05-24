Monday, May 24, 2021
Flower Mound giving away mosquito dunks

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

To further reduce the mosquito population, the town of Flower Mound is giving away mosquito larvicide or “dunks” to Flower Mound residents who would like to begin a personal mosquito-control program.

“Dunks” are small tablets comprised of an environmentally-safe larvicide that specifically target and eliminate mosquito larvae when placed in standing water for 30-45 days, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Common examples of standing water include bird baths, planter basins, stagnant pools and water troughs.

The town will give away two free dunks per household to residents who come to Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents must show proof of residency such as a utility bill or driver’s license to receive the dunks. Town Hall is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The town has a limited supply and the program is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Mosquito dunks are also available at most local home, garden and hardware stores. For more information, call Environmental Services at 972-874-6340.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

