Flower Mound ranked No. 4 most livable small city in U.S.

Flower Mound is the fourth “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, an online personal finance company.

Researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 comparing 11 key factors, including home affordability, income equality, entertainment options and commute times, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Flower Mound rose five spots from its No. 9 ranking in 2020, and is also the only Texas community in the top 25.

“Only 1.9% of Flower Mound residents live beneath the poverty line, the third-lowest rate for this metric in our study,” the SmartAsset website says of its Flower Mound ranking. “The county in which this Texan city is located has the 14th-highest concentration of restaurants, 9.07% of all establishments. Median housing costs equal 17.43% of median household income in Flower Mound, the 21st-lowest ranking for this metric.”

Click here to view the full study.