10 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that 10 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 536.

The deaths reported Friday include six residents of Denton — a woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a man over 80 — as well as a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Providence Village woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s who resided at Denton State Supported Living Center and a woman in her 40s who resided in unincorporated southeast Denton County.

“As DCPH continues to review additional data provided to them, DCPH has confirmed ten COVID-19 deaths of Denton County community members,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson has said multiple times that DCPH only rules a resident’s death as a COVID-19 death if it is determined that the person died as a result of COVID-19, not when someone has COVID-19 but dies primarily of another cause.

There are now 3,295 active COVID-19 cases in the county, a number that was declining swiftly a few months ago but is now declining at a much slower rate.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

When eligible and available to you, get your COVID-19 vaccine

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.