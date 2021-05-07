Just the Facts about Copper Canyon — May 2021

Shred Day! Last year several people asked our town administrator if we could have an additional shred day. We decided to add a spring shred day for the residents. Our first shred day will be on May 15th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at town hall.

There has been a lot of discussion in the town regarding flooding. Last fall the Council approved a Capital Improvement Budget to address the issues.

Poindexter Branch: The most significant project is the Poindexter Branch Drainage Study. The Council approved a study to provide professional engineering and surveying services related to preparation of a drainage study for Poindexter Branch, including hydrologic and hydraulic modeling, mapping, and mitigation recommendations, along with preparation of a Flood Mitigation Plan. This project report will be presented in the May-June time frame.

Meadow Bridge: Meadow Bridge was experiencing extensive erosion at the base of the bridge. The project consisted of placement of flowable fill and construction of a concrete mow strip/flume to control erosion at the bridge. This project has been completed.

2020 Annual MS-4 Permit Filed: Each year, the town is required to file a report to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). This report requires the development and submittal to TCEQ of a stormwater management program (SWMP) that includes minimum control measures for the post-construction measures stormwater management in new development and redevelopment. The minimum control measures must identify and apply best management practices (BMPs) and efforts to address post-construction runoff from new development and redevelopments that disturb one or more acres including developing strategies to implement a combination of structural and non-structural BMPs, an ordinance to address post-construction runoff, and a program to ensure adequate long-term operation and maintenance of BMPs.

The MS-4 documents are on the town website under “development.”

Town Hall in person meetings: The Council meetings for the past year have been Zoom meetings due to the pandemic. We had hoped to hold “in-person” meetings starting in late March but due to the freezing weather we had a busted pipe and some water damage. After repairs and having new carpet installed, we are planning to have in-person meetings starting on May 10th!

Town Hall will be closed on May 31st for Memorial Day.