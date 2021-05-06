Bath Expo, Window Expo consolidate brands into Expo Home Improvement

Bath Expo and Window Expo announced Monday the consolidation of their two brands into one: Expo Home Improvement.

“We are fueled not by growth, but how many lives we can transform,” said CEO Paul Dietzler. “We see this opportunity to be more impactful under one brand.”

When Window Expo was founded in 2006, followed by the addition of Bath Expo in 2012, there was one mission in mind; to create customers for life through Integrity, Excellence and Service, a company news release said.

“We are still the same company, specializing in home improvement services with the same owners, just with a new name and look!” the company said in the news release. “We love home improvement and creating renewed spaces for you to live, love, and enjoy. As the years have passed, we have seen the growing need to combine our two brands and two websites into one. The move better directs our customers to one place where they can easily find solutions to all their home improvement needs.

Consolidating to one brand also helps simplify the business, which brings even more consistency to our processes and ensures the same level of service is being delivered to every customer.”

Since 2006, Expo Home Improvement has specialized in quality window replacements for Texas. In 2012, the company added solid surface bath, shower and tub-to-shower conversions to their product offerings, as well as accessible walk-in tubs. The company recently added siding solutions and insulation services to round out their home improvement line-up. Expo Home Improvement is a Texan company servicing Dallas Fort-Worth, the Red River territory, Austin and Central Texas and San Antonio.

For more information, go to www.expohomeimprovement.com.