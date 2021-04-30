News from Double Oak Town Hall — May 2021

Hello Double Oak neighbors,

This will be my final News from Town Hall column. I hope you have found it useful to stay informed on town events and happenings. It has been an honor to serve as your councilman and as your mayor. I am truly grateful for your confidence, support and trust.

Residents have been clear with the town’s elected officials about how they want the town managed. Mayors and councils have worked with our residents to maintain five key priorities for Double Oak. I have taken the position of being your mayor seriously and have embraced the responsibility of leading our town.

Working together, here is what we have achieved:

1. A low property tax rate – At the current property tax rate of $0.229210 per $100, Double Oak’s rate is one of the overall lowest in Denton County and North Texas.

2. A debt free town – Double Oak is debt free. According to an independent auditor, the town’s balance sheet and reserve funds are strong. The town is in excellent financial condition. The financial records, budget oversite and accounting processes are in place and followed.

3. One acre lot requirement – Double Oak requires a one-acre minimum residential lot standard.

4. A safe town – The Double Oak Police Department operates 24/7. There is an officer on duty at all times. Double Oak is annually recognized as a safe community. In December 2020, AdvisorSmith named the Town of Double Oak as the Safest City in Texas. We implemented new protocols, technology and communication channels that have kept our town safe, informed and moving forward.

The town is thankful for the leadership of current Chief Rivas, Assistant Chief Gaines, former Chief Watson and the entire Double Oak Police Department, past and present. Thank you to all our officers for serving and protecting our town. Thanks to Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, and our neighboring police departments for your support.

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department remains 100% volunteer. Under the leadership of Chief Whisenhunt and Assistant Chief Heimerdinger, the department maintains an ISO rating of 3 with a new, improved rating expected later this year. This ISO rating helps keep your homeowners insurance rates low. Current and former members of the DOVFD truly make this an amazing department. Thank you to all members for your dedicated service.

Thanks to FMFD Chief Greaser and ESD #1 Chief Hohenberger and their respective departments for continued support.

5. A family friendly town – Niche.com rated the Town of Double Oak A+ as one of the best places to live in Texas. The town received A ratings for schools, low crime & safety, health & fitness, and a good place for families. The town was also recognized for having one of the lowest cost of living in Denton County. Double Oak is recognized as a “Scenic City” by the State of Texas and as a desirable place to live and operate a business.

In 2020, the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, Police Department and town worked together to organize a 13.2 mile July 4th parade.

We have welcomed businesses that provide commercial property and sales tax revenue which lessens the tax burden on our residents.

Our Double Oak Women’s Club is very active in welcoming new neighbors to our community, providing social events for the town and raising funds to help support our Police and Fire departments. Our town could not be what it is without the vision of current and former Women’s Club leaders and members. The Double Oak Women’s club is the “Heart of Our Town.”

I have enjoyed working with our federal, state, county and local elected officials and their staff. Congressman Dr. Michael Burgess, State Senator Jane Nelson, former State Representative Mary Denny, State Representative Tan Parker, former County Judge Mary Horn, County Judge Andy Eads, former County Commissioner Jim Carter, and County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson’s leadership and partnership has been invaluable to Double Oak.

Double Oak enjoys a good partnership with our public school districts led by Dr. Jamie Wilson, Denton ISD, and Dr. Kevin Rogers, Lewisville ISD, and their respective Board of Trustees.

We value our relationships with neighboring municipalities and communities along with our utility and service provider partnerships. I especially want to thank Max Miller and The Cross Timbers Gazettefor keeping our residents informed. As Max says, “Local Lives Here.”

I want to acknowledge former mayors Bernie Carrico, Dr. Charles Bimmerle, Dick Cook, Bill Wilkinson (deceased), Pam King and Tom Pidcock (deceased) who provided great advice and guidance over the years.

Let’s support our incoming mayor, Von Beougher, and town council as they lead our town into the future. Double Oak’s foundation was set in May 1974 when J. F. Brittain and the 164 residents voted to incorporate as a town.

It has been a pleasure to serve with excellent council members and town treasurers over the years. I listened and learned a lot during our discussions. You will always have my admiration and respect.

I wish to thank the residents who have served on the town’s boards, commissions and committees. Your dedication to the town is greatly appreciated.

What can I say about our administrative staff? I am so proud of them. They are committed and dedicated to serving the residents and this town. My sincere thanks to Eileen Kennedy, Lynn Jones, Brian Shults, Charlotte Allen, Charlie Wright and all former town staff. It has been a pleasure working side-by-side with them these many years.

Thanks to every citizen in Double Oak. You make our town very special. Thank you for your support. Lastly, a special thanks to my wife, Treva, and daughter, Elizabeth. Thank you for your love and prayers.

May 2021 Updates

Saturday, May 1, 2021 General Election – Election Day is Saturday, May 1, with voting from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Double Oak residents will vote at Town Hall. Please contact Town Secretary, Eileen Kennedy, with any questions.

Double Oak voters will elect a mayor and two town council members in the May election. Residents will also cast votes for candidates in the Denton ISD or Lewisville ISD School Board elections depending on which school district covers your area of town.

Von Beougher is unopposed for the mayor’s seat. His term of office will be from May 2021 to May 2023. Von will be an outstanding mayor, provide great leadership and representation for our town.

Three candidates have filed for the two council seats that are up for election. The two candidates receiving the most votes will be elected and serve from May 2021 to May 2023. The candidates for council, in ballot order, are Patrick Johnson, Scott Whisenhunt and Casey Garrison Parsons.

Spring Clean Event – Saturday May 8. Drop off household hazardous waste, e-waste, and paper shredding at Town Hall. Check Town website for more information.

Waketon Road Improvement Project – The bids have been received and tabulated. We are expecting the contract to be awarded in May.

Business Development News – Stay tuned for some exciting news coming to our business district.

National Police Week – May 9-15. As you see our officers around town, please thank them for their service.

Mayor and Council Swearing In – Monday, May 17, 7 p.m., Double Oak Town Hall

Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department Independence Day Parade and Picnic – We are excited that the DOVFD has announced that they will host the annual parade and picnic. Please note, the event will be held on Saturday, July 3. Parade line up will be at 9 a.m. on Simmons Road with the parade starting at 9:30 a.m. The picnic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information can be found on the town and DOVFD websites.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Best wishes to Mayor Von Beougher and the incoming Town Council!

On Memorial Day, please pause and remember those who have died in service of our nation.

Congratulations to all of our town Graduates!

God Bless the Town of Double Oak!