Local splash pads open Saturday

Splash pads in Flower Mound and Highland Village will open for the season on Saturday morning.

The Heritage Springs Splash Pad at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Saturday through Sept. 30, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Click here for more information.

The splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. only on Saturdays and Sundays through May 31, and then daily after that, according to the city of Highland Village. It will be closed every Tuesday for maintenance.