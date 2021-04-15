Local church offering free car repairs Saturday

The Cross Timbers Church Hope Center is holding its semi-annual Fix My Ride event this weekend to offer free car repairs to the community.

The local ministry, focused on meeting practical needs in the community, will invite applicants including single parents, the unemployed, the underemployed, and anyone struggling to afford minor vehicle repairs or maintenance, to come and have their cars fixed at no charge, according to a news release from the church. Participants will register in advance to receive an appointment time and enjoy breakfast and a comfortable place to relax while their vehicles are serviced and washed by a dedicated team of volunteers and mechanics.

The Cross Timbers Hope Center has partnered with Tommy’s Hi Tech Auto to provide tools and ensure that there are licensed mechanics on site to oversee and guide the work being done. The Fix My Ride team will handle repairs like brakes, headlight/taillight bulb replacement, belts, alternators, batteries, starters, tune ups, tire rotation, wiper blades, and more to help the cars get back on the road and participants get back on their feet.

Each year, over 100 volunteers show up to fix and wash cars, cook breakfast, welcome guests and offer prayer and support. The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 312 West McKinney St., Denton. To register to volunteer or apply to have your car repaired, visit: https://crosstimberschurch.org/fixmyride/