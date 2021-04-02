Foodie Friday: I Love Juice Bar

It’s no secret that the art of “juicing” has taken over the nation, and we’re on board with it!

Those who are juicing aficionados have fallen in love with I Love Juice Bar which sits in Flower Mound next to Einstein Bagel and Kroger. And after visiting a few times ourselves over the last couple of weeks, we have quickly learned why.

No matter what your dietary needs or preferences are, I Love Juice Bar has options that will work for you. There is a new option to have any of your favorite smoothies turned into a bowl! Whether you’re on the go or trying to enjoy a relaxing meal, I Love Juice Bar has you covered.

Some of their most popular juices are their Sunnie G made with carrot, apple, pineapple, mint, ginger, and lemon, and their new Early Riser made with apple, cucumber, lemon, cucumber, cayenne, and spearlina.

They also have a wide array of smoothies, vitamin shots, and smoothie bowls. One of our personal favorites is the Acai Bowl made with apple juice, acai, blueberries, avocado, and banana and then topped with granola, slices of banana, strawberries, almond butter, hemp seeds, and a drizzle of local honey. We’ve had Acai Bowls other places and I’m here to tell you, this one is delish!

Then you can also find a Soup of the Day, Oats, Resets, CBD infusions, and more yummy items.

So, the next time you need a morning or mid-day pick-me-up, we suggest you stop into I Love Juice Bar and grab yourself something for the road.

*I Love Juice Bar in Flower Mound is located at 2701 Cross Timbers Rd Ste 238, Flower Mound, TX 75028.