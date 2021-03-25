Local restaurants offering catered and dine-in Easter meals

3634 Long Prairie Rd, Ste 100, Flower Mound TX 75028

This year Swirl Bakery is offering Easter meal options that you can either serve at-home or enjoy in the restaurant. For catering options, they have complete Easter dinners, spiral hams, sides, breakfast items, and desserts! Catering orders must be placed by March 31, 2021 and can be placed in the restaurant or by calling 214-513-1334.

Or you can dine-in with them on Easter Sunday from 8:00am-2:00pm where they’ll have an Easter Plate Special with spiral ham, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, and a slice of carrot cake!