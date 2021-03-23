Two new companies sign leases at Lakeside office building

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound and equity partner Staubach Capital announced Monday that two new corporate leases have been signed at the new Lakeside International Office Center.

The two new tenants are Intrado Corporation, an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world, and Montare Resources, a company whose principal strategy is the acquisition and development of high quality producing and non-producing oil and gas assets, according to a Realty Capital news release. Intrado signed a lease for 5,684 square feet and Montare Resources signed a lease for 6,808 square feet. These companies are joining five other businesses that have moved their corporate offices to the Class-A office campus.

“Our new tenants expressed their excitement about the walkability and proximity to The Shops at Lakeside,” said Jimmy Archie, Managing Partner for Realty Capital Management. “They both find it extremely beneficial to be able to walk to a variety of casual and fine dining options and convenient neighborhood services.”

Lakeside International Office Center is a four-story, 120,000 square foot building located at 777 International Parkway and a two-story, 18,500 square foot building located at 737 International Parkway, and construction was completed in September. Both buildings share a four-story parking garage. The office campus is now 44% leased.

“Now more than ever we have seen corporate decision makers place a high value on officing in a location that allows for them and their employees to work closer to home, have shorter commute times, and have outdoor amenity space” said Cannon Camp, broker for JLL, the brokerage company that is representing the project. “The office campus has easy access to FM 2499, Highway 635 and Highway 114, providing easy commutes for those living in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.”