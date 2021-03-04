Lane closure to begin Monday on Crawford Road

Construction of a roundabout at John Paine Road and Crawford Road in Argyle will begin Monday, resulting in a lane closure and detour.

Eastbound traffic will be closed between C Taylor Road (near I-35W) and Country Lakes Boulevard. A detour route will be established utilizing Taylor Road and Old Justin Road for eastbound drivers. Westbound traffic will not be impacted, according to the town of Argyle, and eastbound traffic will not be impacted from Country Lakes Boulevard to Hwy 377.

This section of the construction project is expected to be completed this summer, and the final phase will impact the eastern side of Crawford Road and will also result in a lane closure and detour, according to the town.

The long-awaited $3.4 million construction project will add left turn lanes, the roundabout and resurface Crawford Road and took collaboration between the town of Argyle, the city of Denton and Denton County.