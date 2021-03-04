Denton officer charged with distribution of child pornography

A Denton police officer was arrested by the FBI Wednesday and charged with distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Texas.

The Denton Police Department put out a news release Wednesday night saying that Officer David Schoolcraft had been arrested earlier that day by the FBI, but neither DPD nor the FBI said what Schoolcraft was being charged with. DPD said Schoolcraft has served on the force for 15 years, all on patrol. He was placed on administrative leave.

The court made public on Thursday that Schoolcraft is charged with distribution of child pornography, and a detention hearing has been scheduled for March 12. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was not able to provide additional information about the case.