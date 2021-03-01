Highland Village approves Master Plan for Copperas Branch Park

The Highland Village City Council voted last week to approve the proposed Copperas Branch Park Master Plan, the long-term vision for the park.

From 2013-18, the park was closed and used as construction staging area for the expansion of Interstate 35E. Once that project was completed and the park returned back to the city’s control, the Highland Village Fire Department conducted a prescribed burn on the property and the city began planning how to revitalize the 88-acre park and connect it to a 35-acre section of land south of Highland Village Road. The new park runs along the interstate from a shoreline with Lake Lewisville down around Copperas Branch Lake.