Highland Village approves Master Plan for Copperas Branch Park

The Highland Village City Council voted last week to approve the proposed Copperas Branch Park Master Plan, the long-term vision for the park.
From 2013-18, the park was closed and used as construction staging area for the expansion of Interstate 35E. Once that project was completed and the park returned back to the city’s control, the Highland Village Fire Department conducted a prescribed burn on the property and the city began planning how to revitalize the 88-acre park and connect it to a 35-acre section of land south of Highland Village Road. The new park runs along the interstate from a shoreline with Lake Lewisville down around Copperas Branch Lake.
la terra studio, a professional park planning consultant, was hired to complete the master plan in late 2018. The city and la terra conducted interviews, public workshops and more to come up with a new Master Plan for the park. The land has been split into nine zones meant for different purposes, including lake shores, boat ramp, natural area and more.
There are plans now for boardwalks, trails, a swim beach, paddle cove and much more. The city estimates that the Master Plan’s vision could be implemented for about $15 to $20 million within the next five years.
Click here for more information.