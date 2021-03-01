Home
Women of Flower Mound offering scholarships to local students

Megan Eddington won the $5,000 Helen H. Johns Memorial STEM Scholarship from the Women of Flower Mound in spring 2020 (photo courtesy of WOFM).

The Women of Flower Mound, a local nonprofit civic organization, is offering scholarships to local graduating seniors.

To qualify for a WOFM scholarship, students must meet the following requirements:

  • Graduated in December 2020 or will graduate in May 2021
  • Attend a Flower Mound high school (or primary residence in Flower Mound)
  • Plan to attend college, university or trade school this fall

Male and female students are welcome to apply, according to a WOFM news release. The organization encourages applicants who have not only met the academic requirements for their diploma, but also have been active in other meaningful extracurricular activities, such as school, church and community organizations.

The application deadline is March 19, 2021. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.womenofflowermound.org/scholarships.

