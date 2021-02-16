Denton County issues Disaster Declaration

Denton County Judge Andy Eads signed a Disaster Declaration and executive order Tuesday, as rolling power outages continue indefinitely amid bitterly cold conditions with another winter storm bearing down on North Texas.

The state of disaster is in effect for the next seven days unless canceled or renewed before it ends. It activates the Denton County Emergency Operations Plan, which has established emergency protective measures, mitigation procedure and emergency response plans. Further details about these plans were not immediately available.

The county will also keep all facilities closed on Wednesday, due to the upcoming winter weather and the ongoing rolling outages, according to a news release from the county. All essential employees who can work from home are doing so, and road and bridge crews will be monitoring road conditions throughout the storm.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, as another round of snow is expected to dump about 4-6 more inches of snow on Denton County on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Officials with ERCOT, Texas’ power grid operators, told state legislators Tuesday that they have no idea when the outages will end.

