Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday morning for part of North Texas, including Denton County.

Freezing drizzle is leading to slick spots on bridges and overpasses, according to the weather service, and drivers should use extra caution on the roads. The advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

This advisory is the first of several winter weather events expected in Denton County this week. More freezing drizzle is expected after midnight in Denton County, which may result in light ice accumulations, especially on bridges and overpasses. Late Wednesday into Thursday, freezing rain is in the forecast. Dangerous cold is expected over the weekend.