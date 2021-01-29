Foodie Friday: The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop

If you’re ever wanting to experience a piece of local history accompanied by some fantastic food and some amazing entertainment, there’s only one spot you should head to – and that’s the Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop.

For those of you not familiar with the history of the building, back in the late 1800’s, B.B. Barton built the simple frame building that he kept stocked with items he knew the farmers would need. The store quickly became a local meeting place for residents – a place where they could stock up on supplies and catch up on the latest gossip.

After over 130 years, the store has changed hands of ownership, burned down twice, become a vital part of our local history, and is now in the very able hands of owners, Chef Michael Scott and Tim House.

Chef Michael and Tim have breathed new life into this place, incorporating live music attracting musicians from all over the country to come play; a meat shop selling 15-16 cuts of meat sourced from Rosewood Ranches (for whom Michael is a corporate chef); and a full-service restaurant and bar serving up some incredible dishes for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

If you haven’t heard about The Bartonville Store’s brunch yet, or better yet experienced it for yourself, you’ve been missing out! You can enjoy brunch with them on Sundays from 10:00am-3:00pm where they’re serving up fantastic brunch dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients like:

French Toast: Sourdough French toast made with locally-sourced honey, maple syrup, and a house-whipped butter.

Country Brisket Hash Skillet: Smoked Wagyu brisket, sautéed peppers and fried tater tots topped with fontina cheese and a sunny side up egg served with sourdough toast and tomatillo salsa.

and their Wagyu Eggs Benedict: Toasted English muffins topped with Wagyu Beef patty, 2 poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

What’s on the menu the rest of the week? So many great options! And many of them made with Rosewood Ranches’ Wagyu Beef.

There’s the Street Tacos made with Achiote marinated Wagyu beef and Chef’s pickled salad, served on 4” corn tortillas with a side of house black beans.

The Chimi Steak Sandwich made with grilled Wagyu flank steak marinated in chimichurri, roasted bell peppers, Chefs pickled salad, garlic aioli, and arugula situated on a toasted egg-wash bun.

And the pièce de résistance – their Tomahawk Wagyu Steak which you can pick out of the meat shop case and served with a side of mashed potatoes and fried brussel sprouts.

We’re telling you – there’s no shortage of food and fun here at The Bartonville Store! Live music throughout the weekend and weekends, Sunday brunch, and a Farmer’s Market a couple of times a week where you can purchase items from local merchants. And no matter what brings you to The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop, you’ll want to stay for a while because the culture, comfort, food, and atmosphere tends to have that effect on people!

*The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop is located at 96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville TX.