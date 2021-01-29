Flower Mound, Justin residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that five more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 318.

The deaths reported Friday include a woman over 80 who resided at Avanti Senior Living in Flower Mound, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s who resided at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, and a man and a woman who lived in unincorporated northeast Denton County.

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these five individuals,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we eagerly await additional vaccines, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with masks, distancing, and hand washing.”

DCPH also announced 654 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, 574 of which are active, as well as 485 new recoveries. There are now 15,387 active cases in the county.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.