Harvest Happenings — January 2021

2020 has been quite a year! We started off strong and then things came to a halt due to COVID-19.

Despite everything going on, our neighbors shined. They were moved to give back and support others despite the unknown. Our neighbors donated to help emergency responders; hosted a food drive for the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB); and supported neighbors in need. It was inspiring!

The central theme in Harvest is our community farm. In so many ways, gardening nourishes the soul of our community. Since our first residents moved here in 2014, our community has donated more than 136,000 meals to the NTFB and its partners. In 2020, Harvest residents donated more than 25,600 meals! Our neighbors contributed even though we were not able to host our annual philanthropy events. I believe that shows the heart of our community.

Additionally, our neighbors along with our community farmer manage community garden plots where all of the fresh produce is donated to the Roanoke Food Pantry, a partner of the NTFB. Last year, we have donated more than 1,414 pounds of fresh produce to those in need.

Because of our neighbors’ generosity, our community got the attention of the local media. Our neighbors were featured on NBC 5, Star 102.1, Telemundo and a national publication called Common Ground magazine. While the heart of giving is not for recognition, it sure does feel good to celebrate and recognize our amazing neighbors!

As we go into 2021, we hope to continue to give freely and generously to help fight hunger in North Texas and to care for our neighbors.