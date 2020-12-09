Lake Sharon Drive extension complete, connects to FM 2499

A 3,000-foot street extension project that began in 2017 is complete and open to the public, according to the city of Corinth.

The Lake Sharon Drive extension, a 0.59-mile four-lane divided concrete roadway with associated drainage and water line improvements, connects Lake Sharon Drive from Oakmont Drive to FM 2499, opening a new direct path for travelers from FM 2499 to I-35E. The project is the result of a collaboration between the city of Corinth, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Commissioner Hugh Coleman and the Denton County Commissioners Court, with work completed by Wildstone Construction, according to a news release from the city of Corinth.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience over the last few years as we completed this project,” said Corinth City Engineer George Marshall. “We want to give thanks to our leadership team and the City Council for their flexibility throughout the whole process.”

The city and Texas Department of Transportation are in the initial project scoping and Preliminary Engineering phase in creating an interchange for Lake Sharon Drive to extend under I-35E, according to the city.