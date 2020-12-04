High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 66, Plano East 21

The Marauders had little trouble maintaining their undefeated season on Friday night, defeating Plano East and claiming a district championship.

Marcus (9-0, 6-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on an 89-yard interception return from Jude Gibson, and after recovering an East fumble, scored on a 1-yard run from Tyler Gainey.

Plano East answered with a touchdown, but Marcus moved back ahead by 14 when Garrett Nussmeier hit J. Michael Sturdivant on a 13-yard touchdown pass.

The Marauders took a 28-7 lead when Nussmeier connected with Tyler Schott on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Gabe Espinoza made it 35-7 for Marcus on a 14-yard touchdown run, and following a Plano East score, Marcus drove 96 yards and scored on a 6-yard run from Walker Wells to make it 42-14 at the half.

The defense came up big again in the third quarter, as Christian Espinoza returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown, and following another Plano East interception, Gabe Espinoza broke a 56-yard touchdown run to make it 56-14.

East scored again to make it 56-21 on their ensuing drive, but Marcus came right back and scored on a 20-yard field goal from John Wegendt.

Nussmeier suffered an injury to his hand and backup Brandon Palmer threw a 41-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to DeClayton Williams to finish out the game.

Marcus will play Prosper in the opening round of the postseason at a time and date to be determined.

Coppell 51, Flower Mound 28

Coppell proved to be too much for the Jaguars on Friday night and pulled away in the second half.

Flower Mound (4-6, 2-5) drew first blood in the game, driving 54 yards and scoring on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Nick Evers to Cade Edlein.

Coppell scored 14 unanswered points to take a 7-point lead before the Jaguars tied it up on a 73-yard pass from Evers to Isaac Carpenter with 9:52 to play in the second quarter.

Coppell took a 28-14 lead before Evers hit Edlein on a 29-yard pass to make it 28-21 Coppell going into the break.

In the second half, it was almost all Coppell, as the Cowboys scored 23 points to close the game out.

Luke Clayton hit Jack Wells on a 14-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth, but there was not enough time to rally.

Flower Mound will miss the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Argyle

The Eagles will face Melissa on Saturday.

Check back for updates.