LETTER: Wear your mask

If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it is that human compassion and science cannot be overlooked or ignored in the face of a pandemic. However, it seems that partisan devotion has usurped reasoning due to social polarization and partisanship.

Specifically, Texas has been one of the deadliest places in the country for case and death numbers. As of November 20th, there has been over 20-thousand deaths in the Lone Star State alone. Denton County alone has reached over 20-thousand cases and nearly 200 deaths.

We are not close to the end of the pandemic, despite promising trial returns for a potential vaccine. So, for the time being, the most effective way in which Americans can truly display their patriotic duties is to wear a face mask.

If you are sick, a mask can help you prevent from spreading your germs to others. A face mask can also help you stay healthy from becoming infected by COVID-19.

No, a mask does not obstruct your freedom or liberty. No, wearing a face covering is not dangerous for your health. Furthermore, wearing a mask can reduce transmission by 70 percent.

As it is, half of transmission occurs before people develop any COVID-19 symptoms. Oftentimes, you may not be symptomatic even if you have contacted the virus.

Frequently, those who argue against wearing masks push for the economy to re-open as soon as possible. However, wearing masks can boost the economy, allowing businesses to reopen despite rising cases across the nation.

Ultimately, it is absolutely critical to wear masks and maintain social distancing throughout this pandemic. Stop the partisan bickering, and start caring about your fellow humans.

Reeves Moseley

Argyle, TX