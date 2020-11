The Bartonville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two men responsible for a major hazmat spill early Tuesday morning.

About 1:20 a.m., the pair fueled up a white water truck at the 7-11 gas station on FM 407, according to BPD. As they drove away, they ran over a fuel pump, causing significant damage and a hazmat spill.

If you recognize them or have any other information about the incident, contact BPD at 817-693-5286.