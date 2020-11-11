Northwest ISD seeking new solutions after bond election fails

Northwest ISD is working to address enrollment growth and aging facilities after voters soundly rejected a $986 million bond package last week.

Each proposition in the bond package failed, according to unofficial results from Denton, Tarrant and Wise County elections offices:

Prop A ($938M for school facilities and capital improvements)

For: 21,573

Against: 32,123

Prop B ($24M for recreational facilities)

For: 18,417

Against: 35,332

Prop C ($9M for stadium renovations)

For: 15,413

Against: 38,138

Prop D ($16M for technology devices)

For: 23,603

Against: 29,950

Prop E (Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election)

For: 18,781

Against: 33,702

The votes mean the district has to find other solutions to address the current and future growth. Northwest ISD annually welcomes more than 1,000 new students in its 234 square miles, which spans three counties and 14 municipalities. Demographers project that the district will continue to grow at a fast rate, enrolling more than 5,500 new students in the next five years and 10,000 new students by the year 2030.

In the Northwest ISD Board meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Ryder Warren said the district has an estimated $25 million deficit in this year’s and next fiscal year’s budget after the VATR failed. Warren said the district will hold several budget workshops between now and the adoption of the 2021-22 budget to implement cost-saving measures and make decisions to manage student enrollment growth.

A district spokesman said the district is planning to call a new bond election in May. Before that, the district will: