Flower Mound cemetery to be part of national wreath program

Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery will be part of Wreaths Across America. The program, held on National Wreaths Across America Day, Dec. 19, is a tribute to veterans of the armed forces.

This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national event.

The Flower Mound Chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will be joining in the effort to support the mission to remember, honor, and teach.

This year, there will be more than 2,100 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day with more than two million volunteers coming together.

The goal for The Flower Mound Chapter NSDAR and Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 210 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission on a local level,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America, or sponsoring a wreath for Flower Mound Presbyterian Cemetery, are invited to visit The Flower Mound Chapter NSDAR page at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0864p to learn more.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to everyone.