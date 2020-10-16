Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 4 at 7:27 a.m., a resident on Pecan Acres Lane reported a strange animal in their yard that looked “kind of like a kangaroo” and was eating grass and following the caller around. It turned out to be a cavy, a large South American rodent, and its owner picked it up.

On Aug. 6, a resident flagged down an officer because she received a compass from someone in China and then another one from Amazon. The officer advised her to throw them away if she didn’t want them.

On Aug. 19 at 6:47 p.m., a resident on Rusk Street reported a noise complaint on a neighbor who was playing music and using a saw in his garage. An officer responded and could barely hear the music from the road.

On Aug. 21 at 11:50 a.m., a resident on Forest Trail reported that someone slashed two tires on a vehicle in their driveway. No word if they caught the Rascal who caused the Flatts.

On Aug. 22 at 7:50 p.m., a driver reported that a car was blocking the Old Justin Road bridge over I-35W. An officer responded and found teenagers were taking pictures on the bridge, and they moved the vehicle off the bridge.

On Sept. 6 at 8:48 p.m., residents on Knob Hill Court called police because they saw a flashlight being used in their backyards. The responding officer did not find anyone Dancing In the Dark.

On Sept. 6 at 11:15 p.m., a man called police because he said he and a woman got into an argument on the way home and she hit him while she was driving, then when they got home, he got out of the vehicle and she “ran over his legs.” She then went inside the house.

On Sept. 8 at 5:05 p.m., a resident reported that a man was walking in the middle of the road and not allowing vehicles to pass. An officer spoke to the man, who said there was an ongoing neighborhood dispute over the sidewalks, which “are rougher and have cracks.”

On Sept. 9 at 6:37 p.m., a resident on Stonecrest Road reported that a disoriented raccoon wouldn’t come out from under their car.

On Sept. 14 at 7:22 a.m., a driver reported that an elderly woman was asleep at the wheel on Hwy 377 in front of Liberty Christian. The woman then woke up and drove off.

On Sept. 14 at 7:34 p.m., a caller who “was not familiar with the area” reported a turkey in the middle of the road near Hwy 377 and FM 407.

On Sept. 18 at 12:31 p.m., an officer pulled over to check on a vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road near FM 407 and I-35W. The occupants in the vehicle were cleaning up a mess caused by a bottle of vinegar that had spilled.