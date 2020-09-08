Home
Flower Mound seeking to honor Outstanding Citizens, Groups

Don McDaniel was named Flower Mound’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2018.

The town of Flower Mound is seeking nominations for the 2020 “Outstanding Citizenship Award.”

“Flower Mound leaders understand the success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work and play,” the town said in a news release.

Anyone can nominate an individual or group for the award, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group, and displays at least two of the following criteria:

  • Strives to make a positive impact in the community
  • Enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its citizens
  • Addresses or fulfills a community need or concern

The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the Mayor and Town Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 6. Pick up your nomination form at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road, or at www.flower-mound.com/outstandingcitizen.

