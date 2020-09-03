Two southern Denton County schools report COVID-19 cases

Two southern Denton County high schools are reporting COVID-19 cases on campus.

Argyle ISD was notified on Wednesday that a student at the high school has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to staff and parents, Superintendent Telena Wright said that the student has not attended classes while experiencing symptoms. The district has implemented contact tracing and will notify anyone at the school that had close contact with the student.

The high school classrooms that the student attended have been thoroughly disinfected with electrostatic sprayers, Dr. Wright’s email said. The Argyle ISD campuses and classrooms receive a deep cleaning at the end of each day, and each campus has a mitigation cleaning specialist onsite who oversees the active prevention process.

In addition, an unidentified person at Guyer High School tested positive on Wednesday for COVID-19. Denton ISD will begin phasing in face-to-face instruction on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Both school districts have notified the Denton County Public Health Department and asked staff and parents to closely watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

DCPH announced 82 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the total active case count to 1,808. The estimated population of Denton County as of 2019 was 887,207.