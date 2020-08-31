Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run on I-35E

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on I-35E early Monday morning, according to the Denton Police Department.

Police were called to the McCormick Street overpass around 3:30 a.m., and the pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the DPD news release. The man was hit by one vehicle that didn’t stop, and then another vehicle that did stop and cooperated with investigators.

The victim’s identity has not been released, as of Monday afternoon.

All lanes of southbound I-35E were closed for several hours while police investigated. The suspect vehicle is a dark gray Honda with damage to the right front corner and passenger side. Police said it’s possible the driver didn’t know they hit someone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact DPD officers at 940-349-7851 or 940-349-7941.