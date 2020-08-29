Senior Talk DFW — August 2020

WOW! August! What has your summer looked like? Stayed home? That’s ok. Traveled with precautions? That’s ok too.

As people spend more time at home during the pandemic, buyers are realizing which features of their homes are working, and not working. Do you need a “Zoom room”? Or more separate space for the kids or grandkids? Or outdoor spaces; pool, outdoor kitchen?

If you are considering a move, let’s talk about things you can do to make your home “market ready.” It may be minimal cosmetic updates. It may be separating those stacked formal areas into a study and dining to give private space. Homeowners are evaluating their current spaces and thinking more about what they do and don’t want in their next home. We’re seeing more early baby boomers looking for extra “in-law” spaces to help out older parents.

We are blessed for our geographic location in southern Denton County. The housing market is ready to lead a post-COVID economic recovery and is still vibrant in our local area. In Flower Mound alone the past 30 days 142 homes are showing Active on the market with a median days on market of 41. The lower the price point, the lower days on market. One story homes fly off the market with multiple offers. 52 homes went under contract which shows less than 3 months of inventory and 275 homes sold.

Interest rates were at 2.99% (WOW!) the end of July and lower for great credit and shorter mortgage terms. That’s the great news. The other side is forbearance and missed payments will be creating issues in the future. Protect your equity today.

Call or text today for your confidential consultation to discuss the best options for you in this real estate market: 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter is a Certified Senior Housing Professional with Keller Williams Realty. My professional team makes your move as stress-free and safe as possible. Go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details. “Like” Facebook.com/SeniorTalkDFW.