Flower Mound cancels Concerts in the Park series

Concerts in the Park has been canceled for 2020 (image courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The town of Flower Mound announced this week that it has canceled this year’s Concerts in the Park series.

The annual event series at Heritage Park was originally scheduled for May, but it was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic. But there are many more COVID-19 cases in Denton County now than in May, so the town has canceled it with hopes of bringing the series back in May next year, according to a news release from the town.

“Staff looks forward to welcoming everyone back out to enjoy some great music, together,” the town said in the news release.

