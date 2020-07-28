Argyle mayor resigns

Argyle Mayor Don Moser announced Monday night that he is resigning from his position.

Moser, who has been battling cancer since shortly after he was elected in 2017, cited health issues as the reason for his resignation.

“I have worked my hardest to fulfill the expectations of my office,” Moser said in his resignation letter. “I am now facing more intense treatment and do not feel that I will be able to fulfill these obligations to the high expectations the citizens and town staff deserve.”

Mayor Pro Tem Cynthia Hermann said that she and the rest of the Argyle Town Council is grateful to Moser for his service.

“During his time serving Argyle, Don has led us through a number of challenges,” Hermann said. “He embodies strong leadership and has been a wonderful mentor to me during our time working together, despite battling ongoing health issues. We are sad to see him go but, of course, his health and the needs of his family come first, and we wish him and Terry all the best.”

The council will consider Moser’s resignation at the upcoming council meeting on Monday.