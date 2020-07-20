Three Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Monday that three more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The deaths reported Monday include two men over 80 who lived in Lewisville, and one man in his 40s who lived in Frisco. The county COVID-19 death toll is now 45.

“Today’s report of three deaths from COVID-19 is tragic,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We sincerely ask you to please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers. We cannot emphasize strongly enough the importance to take every precaution possible to keep you and your families safe – wearing masks, physically distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced Monday 130 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among county residents, as well as 111 new recoveries. Over the weekend, the county heath department announced 203 new cases and 126 new recoveries. There are now 2,206 active cases in the county and 2,847 total recoveries.

While the virus cases continue to surge in Denton County, the numbers are worse in the more densely populated counties in North Texas. Dallas County has had more than 41,000 positive cases and 525 deaths, Tarrant County has had 21,617 positive cases and 298 deaths and Collin County has had more than 5,300 positive cases and 64 deaths, according to the latest information from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.