One COVID-19 death, 115 new cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that one more county resident has died of COVID-19, 115 residents have newly tested positive for the virus and seven have newly recovered.

A man in his 40s from Lewisville is the latest county resident to die of COVID-19, according to DCPH, bringing the countywide death toll to 37.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family as they navigate through this loss,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we also announce the highest number of new cases in a single day in Denton County, we request your help in protecting our community members and slowing the spread of COVID-19 by following public health recommendations.”

The 115 new cases is by far the highest single-day total reported by DCPH as the numbers continue to rise. There are now 1,293 active cases in the county, and there have been 1,087 total recoveries.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:

Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly

Maintaining physical distance when around others

Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others

Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.