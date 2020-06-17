Flower Mound group donates event proceeds to DCFOF

A women’s group in Flower Mound recently donated more than $2,400 to Denton County Friends of the Family, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence and abuse victims.

The Lean In of Flower Mound Circle is a unique group of women from various professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds that has been active for two years. Members meet to discuss their dreams, learn new skills and support each other in all their endeavors. The group chose DCFOF as the benefactor of the winnings from a bingo tournament last month, and soon after it presented its donation of $2,440 to the organization.

Lean In of Flower Mound chose to support DCFOF in response to the National Lean In initiative led by founder Sheryl Sandberg, who announced she would be standing in solidarity with the Together For Her movement in an effort to provide funding, resources and awareness for those impacted by gender-based violence worldwide, according to the news release.