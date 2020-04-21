Lewisville police seeking help finding murder suspects

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 54-year-old man and asking the public for helping in locating the suspects.

Just before 2 a.n. on Monday, the victim called 911 and said he had been shot by two people during an attempted robbery at a business in the 900 block of Valley Ridge Boulevard, according to a news release from Lewisville PD. The two suspects ran away.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died, according to police. His identity has not been released by the medical examiner, as of Tuesday morning. Police do not have a physical description of the suspects, but detectives are continuing to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

Anyone with information on this case or who witnessed anything in the area of Valley Ridge Boulevard between I-35E and North Summit Avenue from 1:45 to 2:30 a.m. Monday is asked to call 972-219-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “TIPLPD” and your message to 847411.