Flower Mound activates new traffic signal on FM 2499

The town of Flower Mound has activated a new traffic signal on FM 2499.

Starting Wednesday morning, stoplights at the intersection of FM 2499 and Silveron Boulevard/Lakeside Village Boulevard will be flashing red in all directions while the contractor finishes striping in the middle of the intersection, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. One that work is complete, the traffic signal will go into full operation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of the intersection during this time, according to the town.