Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound activates new traffic signal on FM 2499

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
The traffic light at FM 2499 and Silveron/Lakeside Village has been activated (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The town of Flower Mound has activated a new traffic signal on FM 2499.

Starting Wednesday morning, stoplights at the intersection of FM 2499 and Silveron Boulevard/Lakeside Village Boulevard will be flashing red in all directions while the contractor finishes striping in the middle of the intersection, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. One that work is complete, the traffic signal will go into full operation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of the intersection during this time, according to the town.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts