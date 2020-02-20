New aerospace facility coming to Alliance Airport

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced Thursday that is will expand its operations to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, where it plans to build a facility and bring new jobs to southern Denton County.

The new 160,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility will complement Gulfstream’s current presence at Dallas Love Field Airport, according to a news release from Denton County. Groundbreaking for the estimated $35 million hangar, shop and offices is set for the third quarter of 2020. The facility is expected to be operational by fourth quarter 2020.

“A good job cures a lot of problems in society. Gulfstream establishing this foothold on the western side of the metroplex will do exactly that,” said Denton County Judge Eads.

Gulfstream, owned by General Dynamics, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and services business-jet aircraft. Gulfstream has produced more than 2,900 aircraft for customers around the world since 1958, according to the county.

Many local officials attended the ceremony Thursday to announce the news, including Eads, Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson, Congresswoman Kay Granger, State Rep. Tan Parker and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

“It really is a partnership with our public sector, our private sector, federal officials, state officials, counties and cities working together,” Eads said during the ceremony. “There is a common bond beyond public service that draws us together and that’s pro-growth and pro economic development.”

About 150 to 200 of Gulfstream’s 230 customer support employees at Love Field are expected to relocate to Alliance with an estimated 50 new jobs to be created. Gulfstream’s midcabin aircraft completions business with around 350 employees and five hangars will stay at Love Field.

“This is a great project that brings good, well-paying jobs to Denton County residents,” said Michael Talley, the county’s director of economic development.

The continued commercial development in the area is part of a growing tax base. Fort Worth Alliance Airport is home to 525 companies across 26,000 acres.

“We believe in making sure our tax base is equally diversified to keep the burden from being overwhelming for our residents as our significant growth continues,” Mitchell said. “We work diligently to keep our commercial and industrial growth as fast paced as our residential growth.”