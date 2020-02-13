Women of Flower Mound offers scholarships

The Women of Flower Mound is now accepting applications for their college scholarship program.

The non-profit’s fundraising efforts have allowed it to award three $4,000 scholarships and a $5,000 STEM scholarship.

The Helen H. Johns Memorial STEM Scholarship will be awarded to a graduating female who will pursue a degree in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) field.

“Helen Johns, our final founding member, passed away June 2018. We felt it only fitting that we award a scholarship in her memory for her dedication to WOFM until the very end,” said past president Tiffany Waisanen last spring. “The Helen H. Johns Memorial STEM Scholarship was created to mirror her personality. We thought that if Helen were a young woman today, her natural curiosity, as well as her desire to have an impact on the world, would have led her to pursue STEM studies.”

WOFM’s scholarship program was established in 1988. Last year, 78 students applied for the four scholarships.

Students who graduated this past December or will graduate in May must attend school or reside in Flower Mound and submit their applications by March 22, 2020.

Visit www.womenofflowermound.org for more information or to fill out an application.