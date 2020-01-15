Obituary: Maureen Morrow

Maureen Morrow, 92, of Bartonville, Texas (former resident of Robson Ranch) passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020.

Maureen was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Hugh and Isabella Luff Stevenson on August 14, 1927. She married Jack Morrow on March 15, 1952 in Belfast. The couple moved to Canada in 1953 and later moved to Erdenheim, PA where they settled and raised their family. Maureen owned Maureen Morrow Beauty Shop in Chestnut Hill, PA where she worked for 25 years. She was active in church groups, choirs, and volunteered with various organizations. In her younger years, Maureen ran and cycled through Ireland and enjoyed travel. She was passionate about walking until the end of her illness.

Maureen is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and grandson, Capt. Mark Weber, of Bartonville who was killed in action in Iraq in 2018. She is survived by her son, Steve (Lisa) Morrow, of Richboro PA, and daughter, Margaret (Ron) Weber, of Bartonville TX. Grandchildren: Jeff (Amanda) Morrow, Lauren and Leslie Morrow, Lori, Kristin, and Kathryn Weber, and Leah (Casey) Riggs. Great-grandchildren: Luke Morrow and Evelyn Riggs.

Celebration of life service will take place in Pennsylvania where Maureen and Jack raised their children. Interment will take place at George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association.

The family of Maureen wish to extend our sincere thanks to friends and family, Autumn Leaves Memory Care, and Aspen Hospice Care for their love and support during this journey.